14 people rescued from Rio Grande by Border Patrol, firefighters
EL PASO, Texas - The U.S. Border Patrol and the El Paso Fire Department's water rescue team pulled 14 people from the Rio Grande on Monday morning.
It happened near Loop 375 not far from Cedar Grove Elementary School in the Lower Valley around 6 a.m.
Border Patrol Agent Fidel Baca said camera operators first observed the group and contacted the El Paso Fire Department for assistance.
Some of those rescued were families with children, Baca said.
Three of those rescued were sent to local hospitals for medical treatment, according to Baca, but none of their injuries were life threatening.
A 15th person, a Hispanic man, remained missing, officials said, and the search for that individual continued.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images