14 people rescued from Rio Grande by Border Patrol, firefighters

River rescue

EL PASO, Texas - The U.S. Border Patrol and the El Paso Fire Department's water rescue team pulled 14 people from the Rio Grande on Monday morning.

It happened near Loop 375 not far from Cedar Grove Elementary School in the Lower Valley around 6 a.m.

Border Patrol Agent Fidel Baca said camera operators first observed the group and contacted the El Paso Fire Department for assistance.

Some of those rescued were families with children, Baca said.

Three of those rescued were sent to local hospitals for medical treatment, according to Baca, but none of their injuries were life threatening.

A 15th person, a Hispanic man, remained missing, officials said, and the search for that individual continued.