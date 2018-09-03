Fort Bliss Staff Sergeant becomes first enlisted woman to graduate Ranger School

Fort Bliss Staff Sergeant Amanda Kelley graduated from the U.S. Army's intense Ranger School over the weekend becoming the first enlisted woman to do so.

The 29-year-old from Easley, S.C. is an electronic warfare technician for the 1st Armored Divsion's combat aviation brigade. She received her Ranger tab at a ceremony at the Hurley Hill Training Area at Fort Benning, the U.S. Army base on the Alabama-Georgia border next to Columbus, according to Newsweek.

The Army opened the Ranger School up to women in April 2015. To date, 12 women have successfully graduated from the course.

Since 2015, 19 women volunteered for the first coed class. Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver became the first women to earn the distinctive gold and black shoulder tab that August, according to Military.com.