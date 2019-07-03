Fort Bliss soldier struck at east El Paso car lot dies from injuries

Update to fatal crash that kills Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas - (Editor's note: Previous reports from ABC-7 may have led to confusion about where the driver of the out-of-control car was employed. We regret the lack of clarity. He did not work at the dealership where the fatal accident occurred, he was employed at another car lot.)

A Fort Bliss soldier shopping for a vehicle at an east El Paso car lot has died of his injuries after being one of several people struck by an out-of-control car, police said Tuesday.

23–year old Readus Moore Jr. suffered serious injuries in Monday evening's incident and was rushed to Del Sol Hospital where he later died.

Police said an employee at an adjacent car lot, 63–year old Farhad Moraveg, lost control of a Jeep he was moving on the lot when it accelerated and hit a car along the 9700 hundred block of Montana, triggering a three-vehicle crash.

The out-of-control car then slammed into the auto dealership building next door, police said, pinning Moore and striking another customer and a worker.

Moraveg remained hospitalized at University Medical Center and police said what caused him to crash the Jeep remained under investigation.

Police indicated the two others hurt did not suffer serious injuries.

“As we have suffered this tragic accident and the aftermath, at this time our hearts are hurting for the loss of Readus Moore, our friend, customer and brave American Soldier,as well as other victims, including our manager who is also our daughter. This tragic occurrence will forever haunt our memories and we pray for the victims of this tragedy,” said Shawn Bryan, the owner of Super Star Motors, whose dealership the out-of-control Jeep crashed into.