Former El Paso State Senator Shares Story of Creation of El Paso Community College

El Paso - El Paso Community College was created on June 28, 1969, thanks to the work of former El Paso State Senator Joe Christie. Christie shared the story with ABC-7's Stephanie Valle.

Christie secured startup funds for EPCC by devising a unique formula never before used to fund community colleges in Texas. This formula was later used to secure state funding for new community colleges in Austin and Harris County.

During his six years in Austin, Christie worked to amend the Texas Constitution and made it legal to buy a cocktail or a glass of wine. It caused an immediate increase in conventions coming to Texas and boosted the incomes of restaurants, hotels and bars. He also helped pass the Alcohol Beverage Tax which has raised billions of new revenue dollars for Texas.

Christie was instrumental in getting the state of Texas to recognize the Tigua Indian Tribe, and secured the first state funds for the Tribe. In turn, the Tribe named Christie an Honorary Sheriff.

He also secured funding of Hueco Tanks State Park, the creation of Mt. Franklin Wilderness Park and

legislation clearing way for Guadalupe Peak National Park.

While in Austin, Christie helped pass the city sales tax and hotel occupancy tax -- funds raised by this tax were used to finance El Paso's convention center.

Among Christie's other accomplishments:

Changed name from Texas Western College to UTEP

Transfer of nursing school from Hotel Dieu to UTEP.

Filibustered 14 hours, arguing for placing a new medical school in El Paso rather than Lubbock. Compromised with Governor Smith who agreed to add a teaching hospital at Thomason resulting in the recently created medical school in El Paso.

