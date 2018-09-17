El Paso

Flooding sewage forces Holocaust museum to close

Officials unsure of when center will reopen

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 07:02 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 07:02 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center is temporarily closed after the facility was flooded by a backed-up sewage line.

 

Employees discovered sewage and water pouring from the center's front door and bubbling up through the parking lot on Saturday, according to a news release from the EPHM executive director.

 

Some gallery space was damaged, as were front offices, reception areas, the bookstore and library, and storage areas.

 

The board president said in the news release that while the clean-up is already under way, it will take time. "We won't know for several days just how long the Museum will be closed to the public," Mika Cohen Jones said.

 

It was 17 years ago almost to the day when a fire destroyed the museum's first location, and a similar flood in 2008 delayed the museum's reopening.

 

Jamie Flores, the museum's executive director, said these hurdles will never stop EPHM from fulfilling its mission of combatting bigotry and intolerance by providing high quality educational and cultural programming. In fact, EPHM will keep the scheduled lecture, "Supreme Injustice," by renowned scholar, Dr. Paul Finkelman on Thursday, Sept. 20.

 

The presentation, which is a partnership with Jewish Federation of Greater El Paso's Cardozo Society, will be held at El Paso Museum of Art. Tickets will be available on the Holocaust museum's website.

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired