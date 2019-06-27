Brush fire in Canutillo caused by fireworks

Fire in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas - West Valley Fire Department crews battled a brush fire producing flames that lit up the night sky in Canutillo.

Officials said the fire broke out Wednesday after 9 p.m. right next to the Rio Grande, about 1 mile west of the El Paso Outlet Shoppes.

The department said firefighters had the fire under control about an hour and a half later.

The fire was caused the fireworks, according to an official on the scene.

There were no reported injuries.