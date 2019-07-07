Five people injured after Saturday morning fire at Shadow Ridge apartments

EL PASO, Texas - An early morning apartment blaze caused a partial building collapse and injured five people before El Paso firefighters were able to get it under control.

The large fire happened Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. at the Shadow Ridge Apartments in the 9300 block of Viscount. It took fire crews over an hour to get control of the blaze.

Two of the five injured were taken to local hospitals, where there was no immediate word on their conditions. The other three victims were treated at the scene.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs from the blaze; the pets are currently being cared for by Animal Services until the owners are found.

Fire officials have not yet released a cause of the fire.