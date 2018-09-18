First black man to earn high ranks in EPPD remembered

Courtesy: John Douglas obituary

EL PASO, Texas - A man who made El Paso history as the first black officer to earn high ranks in the police department is being remembered.

John E. Douglas Sr. died on Sept. 10 at the age of 83, according to his obituary.

His family wrote in his obituary that Douglas became the highest-ranking black police officer in the history of the El Paso Police Department after he was named a lieutenant.

Details weren't provided in the obituary, but the El Paso Times reported that Douglas moved up in the ranks in the 1970s.

After retiring from the EPPD, Douglas joined the sheriff's office under longtime Sheriff Leo Samaniego, according to the obituary. He was commissioned as captain and served as jail administrator and commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

A visitation will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano Drive.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3400 Wyoming Ave. Douglas is expected to receive retired police honors, according to the Times.