Firefighter hurt, 15 residents displaced from massive blaze on Paisano in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A firefighter was injured battling an overnight fire near downtown that left 15 people homeless, according to officials.
Massive flames lit up the night skies around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Paisano and Virginia Street in south-central El Paso.
A vacant building was consumed by the blaze, but firefighters said a church next door was not damaged.
Residents of an adjacent apartment complex had to be evacuated due to smoke damage; local Red Cross officials said they were aiding 15 people who were displaced.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor ankle injury, but no other injuries were reported.
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.
