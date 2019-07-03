El Paso

Firefighter hurt, 15 residents displaced from massive blaze on Paisano in south-central El Paso

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 01:54 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 11:29 AM MDT

Central El Paso fire 070319

EL PASO, Texas - A firefighter was injured battling an overnight fire near downtown that left 15 people homeless, according to officials.

Massive flames lit up the night skies around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Paisano and Virginia Street in south-central El Paso.

A vacant building was consumed by the blaze, but firefighters said a church next door was not damaged. 

Residents of an adjacent apartment complex had to be evacuated due to smoke damage; local Red Cross officials said they were aiding 15 people who were displaced.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor ankle injury, but no other injuries were reported.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

