Fire to several semis investigated
EL PASO, Texas - Authorities are investigating after four semi-trailers caught fire Monday night.
The fire was reported at 9:30 p.m. at Mesilla Valley Transportation on Escobar Drive, in the Lower Valley near Zaragoza and I-10.
ABC-7 cameras were not allowed onto the site because it is private property.
The fire department says the fire was contained and no one was injured.
Authorities haven't said what caused it.
