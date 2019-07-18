El Paso family getting ready to go on hike watches their BMW SUV go up in flames

The burned out BMW SUV sits along the street.

EL PASO, Texas - A family preparing to go hiking watched as their BMW SUV went up in flames in west El Paso Thursday morning.

The SUV was parked near the intersection of Via Bianca Lane and Via De La Paz Drive when the fire happened. Heavy smoke from it could be seen billowing for miles.

The owner of the car told ABC-7 that he and his two kids were getting ready to go on a hike around 6:30 a.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the hood. The fire quickly spread and the driver called 911.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was hurt.

The driver said the car had been leaking oil earlier, but it's unclear if that leak resulted in the fire.