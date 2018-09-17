Fire Dept. identifies man killed in house fire; damage estimate at $138K

EL PASO, Texas - The man who died after a massive house fire in West El Paso last Thursday was identified Monday as 65-year-old Phil Kenrick, a spokesman with the El Paso Fire Department said.

The house fire on the 700 block of Villa Vanessa was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on September 13, 2018.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined as a result of the extent of the damage, estimated at $138,000, the fire department said.

At one point, flames were shooting up as high as 30 feet in the sky, firefighters said at the time.

Aerial photographs provided to ABC-7 show the home's roof collapsed.



