Fire Dept. identifies man killed in house fire; damage estimate at $138K
EL PASO, Texas - The man who died after a massive house fire in West El Paso last Thursday was identified Monday as 65-year-old Phil Kenrick, a spokesman with the El Paso Fire Department said.
The house fire on the 700 block of Villa Vanessa was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on September 13, 2018.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined as a result of the extent of the damage, estimated at $138,000, the fire department said.
At one point, flames were shooting up as high as 30 feet in the sky, firefighters said at the time.
Aerial photographs provided to ABC-7 show the home's roof collapsed.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Weather NOAA via CNN
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Entertainment Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.
Economy Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images