No one hurt in east El Paso semi fire visible for miles

TxDot camera image shows the semi fire.

EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck caught fire in east El Paso early Thursday morning, but no one was injured.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near Joe Battle Blvd and Pebble Hills Blvd.

Flames and smoke could be seen for miles until fire crews put the blaze out.

A fire dispatcher tells ABC-7 there were no injuries.

It's unknown what caused the fire.