Feeding children nutritious food and literacy

El Paso, TX - ABC-7's "No Child Should Go Hungry "drive continues and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has teamed up with the United way to not only feed children nutritious food, but to hep feed their minds.

Hundreds of books will soon be distributed to children at Tornillo Intermediate School. Students there, like others throughout the borderland, receive food donations on a regular basis from a school pantry, stocked by EPFH.

Currently, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has 10 established school pantries. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank collaborates with the Communities in Schools program to establish these school pantries in order to feed the many children who don't know where their next meal will come from.

Many students rely on breakfast and lunch meals provided by school cafeterias. Experts say providing students with food and other resources increases academic success.

"It's important that we do book distributionsin this underserved area, because 13% of kids aren't reading at grade level. So to bring that number up, the United Way has been helping to build their personal libraries," says United Way representative Ellie Vega. "Year round, we distribute books, go to Chico's Playdates, schools...we give lots of books away and we are always looking for different opportunities. When we give the books away, the kids are really excited. They seem really excited to read at home."

More than 91,000 food insecure children, families and individuals are served through local pantries. To donate, stop by any Albertsons and make a donation right at the cash register.

"When the students receive books, you can see the joy in their faces and now they have a little free book mailbox outside so they can get a book outside on the weekend or after hours. They're available for them any time," said Adsmin Campos, Tornillo's Community Schools Program Coordinator.

