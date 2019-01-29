Federal buildings and services reopen downtown

A re-opened government means a number of federal services and attractions are once again open to the public in El Paso.

Some local businesses are feeling the effects of the shutdown. Five weeks of empty federal buildings meant there was no lunch time rush for dozens of local eateries around the downtown area.

"It really hurt us because our sales dropped by about 50 percent," said Ciro's Bar and Kitchen manager Nohemi Jimenez. "The people would come in late and it took us out of our daily routine."

Although federal workers said they're happy to be back, an uneasy feeling remains as yet another shut down looms.

However, Monday was nothing short of a day for celebrations at the Chamizal National Memorial park. "We are all very happy to be back," said park ranger Anne Doherty-Staphan. "Not just here at Chamizal National Memorial, we just had some visitors who are actually off duty rangers at other parks so we are all happy to be back to work and welcoming the public."

According to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, the shutdown cost the economy a total of $11 billion.