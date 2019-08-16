El Paso

FBI agents to attend funeral of El Paso shooting victim Margie Reckard with no family nearby

By:

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 08:09 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:25 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday evening that it would send a delegation to funeral services for an El Paso woman whose husband said he invited the public because he has no other family nearby.

"The FBI El Paso Division would be honored to attend Margie Reckard's services this Friday night," the FBI tweeted. "As part of this community, we won't let anyone so severely hurt by this tragedy go through this alone. Mr. (Antonio) Basco, we stand with you."

The FBI agents will be part of what Harrison Johnson, director of Perches Funeral Home, predicts will be an "overwhelming" turnout. He said strangers from as far away as California have expressed interest in attending Reckard's services. Florists told ABC-7 that people from around the nation were ordering flowers for her funeral.

Reckard was married to Basco for 22 years. Since the couple has no family nearby, Perches Funeral Home posted Basco's story on Facebook earlier this week, where it has since been shared over 14,000 times.

"He welcomes anyone to attend his wife's services," Perches captioned the post. "Let's show him & his wife some El Paso love."

Johnson told ABC News that Basco is stunned by the community support, which has resulted in Perches' decision to relocate Reckard's services to a larger venue.

Those services were originally set to be held in Perches northeast El Paso chapel that seats 250 people. The new location at La Paz Faith in central El Paso seats 500.

Perches is donating the funeral services to Basco at no cost.

"We know it's a tough time in his life, being he lost his wife in this shooting," Johnson said. "I'm just very honored to be able to help him through this process."

He added: "We're trying to make this the most pleasant and loving experience that Mr. Antonio could have [during his] last few hours with his wife."

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong