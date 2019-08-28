Extreme Borderland weather: Severe storm with huge hail follows record set for 100-degree days

Big hail

EL PASO, Texas - The Borderland experienced a pair of weather extremes on Tuesday, first setting an all-time record for number of 100+ degree days for the month of August -- and then followed by an evening of severe thunderstorms that produced significant hail.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas and Dona Ana County in New Mexico as wind gusts reached 60 miles per hour and golf ball sized hail fell from the clouds.

The National Weather Service said there were reports across west El Paso and Sunland Park of hail and wind damage to vehicles, home siding and roofs.

The severe storms blew through only a short time after El Paso experienced a record-setting 18th day of 100+ degree high temperatures in the month of August. The NWS said the previous record was 16 days. Tuesday's heat also marked the 46th day this year when temps have hit 100 or more.

The high for the day peaked at 103 degrees at El Paso International Airport, which is the official weather service monitoring station. That broke a daily record of 102 degrees set back in 2002.

