Everything you need to know about El Paso's Community Memorial Service

Preparation for Citys Memorial

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso is encouraging everyone to plan ahead if attending El Paso’s Community Memorial Service to reflect and remember the victims of the mass shooting and to offer a place of healing and support for the community. Below are the key details for the event as provided to ABC-7 by the city...

WHAT: Community Memorial Service

TIME: 7 p.m.

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

LOCATION: Southwest University Park

The memorial service will also be simulcast live at four satellite locations:

Convention Center at Santa Fe Street and San Antonio Avenue;

Abraham Chavez Theater at Santa Fe Street and San Antonio Avenue

Cleveland Square Park, at Santa Fe Street and Franklin Avenue; and

Ponder Park, at WH Burges Drive near site of the tragedy.

STREET CLOSURES:

Several temporary street closures will begin at 5 p.m. near the memorial sites. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the street closures. Appropriate traffic control measures will be in place to guide the traveling public.

In Downtown

Santa Fe Street between Wyoming Avenue and San Antonio Avenue

Missouri Avenue between Durango Street and El Paso Street

W. Franklin Avenue between Santa Fe Street and El Paso Street

At Ponder Park

Viscount Boulevard (one lane closed in each direction) from Sunmount to Bellrose Drive

WH Burges Drive from Ash Lane to Sun Mount Drive

Juniper Street from Edgemere Boulevard to WH Burges Drive

Catalpa Lane from WH Burges Drive to Viscount Boulevard

WHAT TIME WILL THE DOORS OPEN AT THE MEMORIAL GATHERING SITES?

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at Southwest University Park and the Convention Center. The public should arrive no more than one hour prior to doors opening.

DO I NEED A TICKET TO ATTEND?

No. The event is free and open to the public.

WILL THE SERVICE BE AIRED ON TV AND THE INTERNET?

Yes, the service will be aired on the live on ABC-7 and streamed here on kvia.com

WILL FREE PARKING BE AVAILABLE?

Yes. Parking will be free at all metered parking spaces and at various parking garages located in Uptown and Downtown. View Parking Map »

The following parking garages will offer free parking:

Glory Road Transit Terminal

Convention Center Parking Garage Union Plaza Transit Terminal

Mills Building Garage

122 Kansas Parking Garage

Wells Fargo Parking Garage

Surface lot at 401 Mesa (across from San Jacinto Plaza)

Surface lot at 415 Mesa (behind Stewart Title)

At Ponder Park, the public may park for free at:

On-street parking spaces

Nearby GECU parking lot.

WILL FREE RIDES BE AVAILABLE TO THE MEMORIAL?

Yes. Free rides will be provided through the El Paso Streetcar to the downtown sites.

WILL THE MEMORIAL SITES OFFER ADA ACCOMMODATIONS?

Yes. All four locations offer ADA accessibility.

WILL THE MEMORIAL SITES OFFER RESTROOM ACCOMMODATIONS?

Yes. Southwest University Park, the Abraham Chavez Theater, and the Convention Center will offer restroom accommodations. Off-site restrooms will also be available to the public downtown at the Museum of History and the Main Library. Ponder Park attendees may utilize facilitates at Sun Metro’s Eastside Transit Terminal, located at 1165 Sunmount Drive.

WILL SECURITY BE PROVIDED?

Yes. The security and well-being of participants is a priority. Each site will be staffed with security.

WHAT CAN I BRING TO THE MEMORIAL SITES IN DOWNTOWN?

Acceptable items at Southwest University Park and the Convention Center include: cell phones and hand bags (all subject to search). Prohibited items include: alcohol, weapons, non-service animals, banners and signs, glass containers. Additional guidelines for Southwest University Park can be found here: https://www.milb.com/el-paso/ballpark/ballpark-guidelines.

WHAT CAN I BRING TO THE MEMORIAL SITE AT PONDER PARK?

Acceptable items at Ponder Park include: cell phones, lawn chairs, banners and signs, and hand bags (all subject to search). Prohibited items include: alcohol, weapons, and glass containers.

CAN I TAKE FOOD AND WATER?

Free water will be provided at all locations. Outside food and drinks will NOT be allowed in at Southwest University Park and at the Convention Center. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks in non-glass containers are permitted at Ponder Park.

ARE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR THE MEMORIAL SERVICE?

No. Volunteer positions are not available. The City is partnering with various organizations to staff the event to make it a success.