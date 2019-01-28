EPPD: Wife killed when husband backed vehicle into her; age a factor

EL PASO, Texas - An elderly man killed his wife when he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes as he was backing a car into a driveway, police said.

Investigators identified the driver as 89-year-old Jose Manuel Huerta and the woman who died as 86-year-old Sofia Huerta.

The accident, police said, happened at 7335 Mimosa at 12:39 p.m. on January 26, 2019.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the Huertas, husband and wife, had just returned home.

Sofia Huerta got out of the 2005 Saturn "and stood in front as Mr. Huerta backed into the driveway. Mr. Huerta repositioned the vehicle and he stepped on the accelerator instead of braking and struck Mrs. Huerta, a fence and a car parked across the street," police said.

Sofia Huerta died at the scene. "The driver's age is believed to be a factor in the collision," police said.

No charges were filed.

