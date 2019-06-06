EPPD: Officer Rodriguez 'still in ICU but improving'

Officer Daniel Rodriguez, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police officer Daniel Rodriguez is still in the ICU but 'improving', according to a Facebook post from EPPD Wednesday.

The photo shows Rodriguez in a chair accompanied by family, friends and fellow officers in uniform.

Rodriguez is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while he was escorting a funeral procession on his motorcycle on May 23. He has undergone several surgeries.

Chief Greg Allen announced Tuesday a moratorium would go into effect Friday no longer allowing El Paso Police officers to escort funeral processions. Chief Greg Allen said the ban would "remain in effect until such time that the practice is reviewed and changes or modifications (are) implemented to improve the safety of the escorting officers."

Allen's decision comes after two officers suffered serious injuries as a result of being struck while escorting funeral processions over the past three weeks.

A GoFundMe page for Rodriguez has raised more than $17,000 as of Wednesday (6/5) night.