EPPD: Woman cut through funeral procession, struck escorting officer

Police officer escorting funeral procession struck by SUV

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police officer injured in a wreck Thursday morning is out of surgery and in stable condition, El Paso Police said.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. at Zaragoza and Roseann in Far East El Paso. Police said the officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police force, was riding north on Zaragoza when Nicole Anne Pabon, 41, cut through the funeral procession the officer was escorting.

Police said Pabon struck the officer's motorcycle with her 2004 Dodge Durango. Pabon was heading south on Zaragoza and attempting to make a left turn when she struck the officer, police said.

According to police, another officer in the procession and a good Samaritan pulled the officer from the wreck and performed CPR.

Police said the escorting police officer suffered life-threatening injuries which required surgery. He remains in critical, but stable condition.

The wreck remains under investigation. No charges have been filed against Pabon yet.