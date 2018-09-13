EPPD officer arrested in deadly hit-and-run from January 2018

Robert Garcia

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies arrested an El Paso Police officer in connection to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on New Year's Day.

Roberto Garcia has been charged with Accident Involving Death and Tampering with evidence. El Paso Police Spokesman Enrique Carillo told ABC-7 Garcia has been relieved of duty, meaning he has lost his peace officer status during the investigation.

Deputies said Garcia was driving on I-10 near mile marker three when he struck Eduardo Vasquez, who later died. After the crash, Garcia allegedly fled the scene.

During investigation, deputies were able to determine that a red Hyundai Elantra was involved by the evidence collected at the scene.

Investigators used the information to request help from the public in locating the driver and vehicle and they were able to locate a vehicle matching the description at a local body shop.

Garcia is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.