EPPD: Motorcyclist struck and killed woman in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police Friday identified the motorcyclist involved in a deadly traffic accident earlier this week.

The wreck happened at 9:48 p.m. on the 7100 block of Mesa on September 11, 2018.

Police said 41-year-old Joseph Unger was riding a Ducati Motorcycle south on Mesa when he struck a 59-year-old woman crossing the street.

The woman, not identified by police, suffered life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the woman to University Medical Center, where she died the next day, police said.

Police said the woman was not on a crosswalk when she was struck by the motorcyclist.

