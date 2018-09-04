EPPD: Man threatened to kill wife; fired at officers responding to scene

Lino Rodriguez, 60.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife and shot at responding officers as they arrived to an unknown call.

60 year-old Lino Rodriguez has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident that took place on the 1700 block of Dean Martin.

On the evening of Sunday, September 2nd, Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a 911 call with an unknown problem. Officers were waved down by the victim while approaching the scene, however the suspect allegedly emerged from the garage and fired several rounds while threatening to shoot the officers. Rodriguez proceeded to pull his wife into the garage, threatening to kill her.

An officer then entered the residence and encountered the suspect in the living room, where Rodriguez was unresponsive to the officer's commands. Rodriguez was taken into custody after being tackled to the ground while advancing towards the officer.

Rodriguez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $50,000 bond.