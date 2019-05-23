EPPD: Man killed after failing to secure pickup; pinned underneath

EL PASO, Texas - A man was killed while working on his truck in Central El Paso, police said.

Investigators identified the man as 65-year-old Ricardo Carlos.

Officers and fire medical services responded to the residence in the 2100 block of Arizona on a welfare check at about 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The officers found Carlos' body pinned underneath a vehicle.

Crimes Against Persons detectives conducted the investigation and learned Carlos propped up his truck on a car ramp so he could work on the pickup.

"While the man was underneath the vehicle, it rolled back, causing his death," police said in a news release.

Investigators found the parking brake was not set and tire blocks were not used to prevent the vehicle from rolling back.

