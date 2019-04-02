EPPD: Man dies after wrecking motorcycle
Driver was not wearing helmet
A man has died following a motorcycle crash in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.
The driver, 48-year-old Javier Rangel, was riving a 2000 Harley Davidson when he struck a curb and lost control on the 4500 block of Rich Beem at 6:35 p.m. Monday.
The motorcycle collided with a tree and Rangel was ejected, sustaining severe injuries, police said.
Rangel was sent to Del Sol Medical Center were he died. Police said Rangel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Health iStock/firebrandphotography
News David Greedy/Getty Images
Sports Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Health iStock/eurobanks
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Ned Horton
Entertainment 2019 Getty Images
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
News Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sports Patrick Smith/Getty Images
News Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Politics Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Mike Brown/Getty Images
News Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images
Economy Chris McGrath/ Getty
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images