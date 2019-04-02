EPPD: Man dies after wrecking motorcycle

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The driver, 48-year-old Javier Rangel, was riving a 2000 Harley Davidson when he struck a curb and lost control on the 4500 block of Rich Beem at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

The motorcycle collided with a tree and Rangel was ejected, sustaining severe injuries, police said.

Rangel was sent to Del Sol Medical Center were he died. Police said Rangel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.