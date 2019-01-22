EPPD: Driver arrested for DWI was driving with flat tires, had marijuana

A Las Cruces woman who was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated was driving on two flat tires and possessed narcotics, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Authorities arrested 55-year-old Juana Virginia Tellez on Jan. 19 on the 5200 block of Doniphan in El Paso.

Officers were responding to a suspicious driver report just after midnight when they spotted Tellez driving in circles in a parking lot with two flat tires.

Tellez was stopped and officers found her to be intoxicated. Officers then discovered Tellez had marijuana and Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil often used medicinally.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail for DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.