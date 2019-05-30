EPPD: Colombian man killed as group attempted to cross I-10
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police say a Colombian national was killed as a group of individuals attempted to cross I-10 East near Executive.
Police did not identify the man, only describing him as being in his 50s. Police did not clarify whether the group attempting to cross I-10 consisted of undocumented immigrants or asylum seekers who entered the U.S. illegally.
The deadly pedestrian crash was reported at about 10:22 p.m. on May 29, 2019.
Police said the drivers of four vehicles, including a tractor trailer, were unable to avoid hitting the man. The freeway was closed for hours as police cleared the scene.
