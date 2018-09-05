EPPD asks for help in locating missing woman

Alexandra Marie Torres, 23, has been missing since Tuesday, August 28th, 2018.

Alexandra Marie Torres, 23, has been missing since Tuesday, August 28th, 2018.

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons (CAP) unit is asking for assistance in locating a missing female.

23 year-old Alexandra Marie Torres was last seen after dropping off her child for the school bus on Eucalyptus on Tuesday, August 28th, 2018. Investigators say Torres left behind her vehicle, cell phone, and clothing.

She was last seen wearing a purple blouse, black pants, and black slippers.

Torres is described as 5'9 tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a queen of hearts on her left eye, a rose on the left side of her abdomen, a money symbol on one of her fingers, "X3' on her left hip, and "Noel and Alexander" on both shoulders with a crown on top of the names. She is known to frequent Juarez.

Anybody with information on Torres's whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400.