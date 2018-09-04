EPPD: 2 motorcyclists collided when passenger dropped cell phone

EL PASO, Texas - Two motorcyclists and two passengers not wearing helmets were injured when they collided into each other after one of the passengers dropped a cell phone on the street, El Paso Police said.

The wreck happened at 11:4 a.m Sunday on the 10200 block of Montana near Lorne.

Police said 56-year-old Ana Aguilar was riding as a passenger on 55-year-old Francisco Aguilar's motorcycle. According to a revised police news release, Francisco had to slow down when Ana dropped her cell phone.

The couple was traveling east on Montana and were struck from behind by another Harley Davidson operated by 53-year-old Rodolfo Melendez, police said. A woman identified as 50-year-old Leslie Melendez was riding as a passenger on Rodolfo's motorcycle.

Police initially reported Leslie Melendez was the one who dropped the phone and that the Aguilars crashed into the Melendez couple's motorcycle. Police said that information was incorrect and it was the Melendez couple who crashed into the Aguilars. A police spokesman attributed the incorrect information to a witness at the scene.