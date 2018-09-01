EPFD hosts "Wet-Down" ceremony to welcome new truck to its fleet
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Fire Department held a ceremony to celebrate adding a new truck to its fleet. The new truck is stationed at EPFD Station 35.
The fire department celebrated with a "Wet-Down" ceremony, a long-time fire department tradition observed by fire departments all around the country. According to a release by EPFD, the truck is sprayed down, dried by hand and pushed into the station. The ceremony dates back to the late 1800s, when fire departments still used horses to pull their units to the scene of a fire.
The public was invited to the event. EPFD officials shared fire prevention tips with residents and held sign-ups to receive free fire alarms.
