EPFD crews responding to crash involving up to 6 people near Fabens
Multiple Borderland law enforcement agencies are responding to the scene of a crash on I-10 West and Mile Marker 60 near Fabens.
El Paso Fire Department dispatch says up to six people were involved in the crash, which included a bus.
Dispatch confirms multiple ambulances responded to the scene and that Border Patrol was helping.
It's unclear how the crash affected traffic flow.
More information to follow.
