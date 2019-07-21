Man's body found floating in water near park in Socorro

Body found

SOCORRO, Texas - The El Paso Fire Department recovered a man's body floating in water in Socorro on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers told ABC-7 that fire crews found the body in the 10710 block of Socorro Road, near the Rio Bosque Park, around 3:15 p.m.

Fire crews searched the area for any possible additional bodies, but did not find any.

No further information was immediately provided by authorities.