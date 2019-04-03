EPCSO: Sex offender flees from El Paso halfway house, cuts off ankle monitor

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a convicted sex offender after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled a far East El Paso halfway house.

On Tuesday, Dewey Taylor Hosxie escaped from the El Paso Transitional Living Center located at 1650 Horizon Blvd.

Hosxie left the facility to attend an appointment on the 500 block of N. Piedras and failed to return to the facility.

According to police reports, Hosxie cut off his ankle monitor and the last location on the device registered near the 5000 block of Alabama St.

He is now wanted on a parole violation warrant and an additional charge of fail to comply sex

offenders duty to register is forthcoming. His sex offense is for aggravated rape, the victim

being a 28-year-old female.

Hosxie is currently on parole for said offense and possession of deadly weapon/penal institution.

If you have information on the location of Dewey Taylor Hosxie, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.