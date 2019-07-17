Enedina is in Heaven: Woman's billboard search for childhood El Paso friend ends

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A billboard in El Paso seeking to connect with a long-lost childhood friend.

EL PASO, Texas - A San Antonio woman's quest to track down her childhood friend that she met in an El Paso orphanage decades earlier has ended.

Becky Rodriquez was using billboards in El Paso to try to find her friend Enedina.

The two met during the 1940s when they spent three years together at Saint Margaret's orphanage.

A family member of Enedina called Rodriquez Monday night and told her that her friend had died at a young age.

Rodriquez' husband told ABC-7 that his wife hopes to one day meet up with her friend again in Heaven.

"The memories of their childhood are very much alive until they see each other in Heaven," said Cecilio Rodriquez.