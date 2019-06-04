Emergence Health Network offers programs in response to Virginia Beach workplace shooting

ABC7 at Four Emergence Health Network on Virginia Beach Workplace Shooting

El Paso - Emergence Health Network has programs available to help employees better understand the signs that a co-worker is dealing with issues that could bring harm to themselves or someone else in the workplace.

People can get information on the Mental Health First Aid program by calling (915) 887-3410. The Emergence Crisis Hotline is always available, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (915) 779-1800.

Noreen Jaramillo and Rocio Bickei were guests on ABC-7 at Four Monday to discuss the Virginia Beach workplace shooting and the programs offered by Emergence Health Network.