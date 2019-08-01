El Paso

Electiric Bikes are now available in the Borderland

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 05:33 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:33 PM MDT

New EBikes

The sun-cycle bike share program in El Paso unveiled a dozen new electric bikes today.

The new E-Bikes come with some new technology like pedal-assist, that helps power the bike easier.

This allows riders to travel more quickly, up greater inclines and farther than ever before.

The new e-bikes are being added to SunCycle’s existing fleet of classic red bikes and will provide one more way to move between downtown and uptown destinations.

The release of the new e-bikes coincides with the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival. Riders can use the SunCycle app to find and choose between the classic red bikes and the new e-bikes in rotation at all 15 SunCycle bike share stations found between Downtown, Sunset Heights, the Cincinnati Entertainment District and beyond.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


