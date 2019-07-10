El Pasoans Invited to Take Downtown Survey

ABC7 at Four Joe Gudenrath Downtown...

El Paso - The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) is once again releasing their annual downtown survey! Public input is a crucial component in shaping Downtown El Paso and the ongoing efforts of the DMD. During the month of July, the DMD encourages downtown property owners, business owners, employees, visitors and the public to take its online survey and share their opinion on the current conditions of the downtown, the performance of the DMD and future priorities for the area.

The survey can be accessed by visiting DowntownElPaso.com and clicking on the slider, the "About DMD section". Participants can register themselves into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate/card to a downtown business within the DMD boundaries.



The information gained from this brief, unscientific survey will be used by the DMD to better measure its performance and provide guidance on what is important to its stakeholders and the entire El Paso community. Past survey results have contributed to the creation of the DMD's Downtown Ambassador Program and additional grant programs including the Downtown Mural Grant Program.



"This being our fifth annual survey, we are really starting to dial in what the public is looking for and not looking for, in addition to always paying attention to new trends in public opinion. We strongly value the opinions of the public and take their voices into consideration when maintaining or establishing downtown programs and services," said DMD Executive Director Joe Gudenrath.



The online survey is available in English and Spanish. For those without online access hard copies can be obtained at the DMD offices located at 201 E. Main Ste. 107, or by calling (915) 400-2294.

Online survey available at https://DowntownElPaso.com