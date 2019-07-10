El Paso

El Pasoans Invited to Take Downtown Survey

Comments Could Be Worth a $100 Gift Card

By:

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 05:21 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:21 PM MDT

ABC7 at Four Joe Gudenrath Downtown...

El Paso - The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) is once again releasing their annual downtown survey!  Public input is a crucial component in shaping Downtown El Paso and the ongoing efforts of the DMD. During the month of July, the DMD encourages downtown property owners, business owners, employees, visitors and the public to take its online survey and share their opinion on the current conditions of the downtown, the performance of the DMD and future priorities for the area.

 

The survey can be accessed by visiting DowntownElPaso.com and clicking on the slider, the "About DMD section". Participants can register themselves into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate/card to a downtown business within the DMD boundaries.


The information gained from this brief, unscientific survey will be used by the DMD to better measure its performance and provide guidance on what is important to its stakeholders and the entire El Paso community. Past survey results have contributed to the creation of the DMD's Downtown Ambassador Program and additional grant programs including the Downtown Mural Grant Program.


"This being our fifth annual survey, we are really starting to dial in what the public is looking for and not looking for, in addition to always paying attention to new trends in public opinion. We strongly value the opinions of the public and take their voices into consideration when maintaining or establishing downtown programs and services," said DMD Executive Director Joe Gudenrath.


The online survey is available in English and Spanish. For those without online access hard copies can be obtained at the DMD offices located at 201 E. Main Ste. 107, or by calling (915) 400-2294.
Online survey available at https://DowntownElPaso.com

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

US & World
Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

News
On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Sports
Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

US & World
Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors