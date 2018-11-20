El Pasoans Fighting hunger to distribute turkey dinners to families in need this Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas - The mission - no one in our community should go hungry. This holiday season the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will make sure that families in need will have a meal on the table just in time for Thanksgiving.

Come Tuesday, volunteers at the food pantry will be packing together turkey dinners that will be distributed to local families in need.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger works with 125 food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters to distribute the food to those in need. One of those shelters includes the Child Crisis Center of El Paso.

Lorraine Gomez, CEO of the Child Crisis Center of El Paso, says that the collaboration between the crisis center, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and Albertsons has been going on for years now.

"Albertsons is gracious enough, they've been collecting food items and they've been collecting donations. So we go over there and collect the food and we already have a pre-planned plan of the families that we have the honor to serve," said Gomez.

The process in finding the families in need of a turkey dinner during Thanksgiving starts with case managers and social workers.

"So what we do is we identify those families that are in dire need, but also we have community members that come daily through our door," explained Gomez.

Once the families are chosen, the crisis center picks up and delivers the turkey dinners themselves to each of the chosen families. According to Gomez, 50 families will receive turkey dinners this Thanksgiving.

"You know, I've personally delivered some myself and I gotta tell you it's mostly the children that have this amazing look and they are just so excited."

Gomez calls the partnership between all three agencies a priceless effort.



