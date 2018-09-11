El Paso

El Paso woman among first to be hired by TSA in the wake of 9/11 attacks

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 04:04 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 04:14 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso woman was one of the first 300 people hired by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) when President George W. Bush signed the Aviation Transportation Security Act in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died on 9/11 when airplanes were flown into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon in an attack planned by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a U.S. military operation in Pakistan ordered by President Barack Obama.

The Aviation Transportation Security Act not only created the TSA, it also required federal officials to screen 100 percent of bags checked into airports and verify the identities of airline passengers.  Prior to passage of the act, those responsibilities were handled by the airlines and private contractors.

El Pasoan Estella Sanchez Clary joined the federal agency in march 2002 and immediately went to training in Oklahoma for a month. She came back to El Paso for a week, but was then sent to Baltimore, which was the first airport to be federalized in April 2002.

"It was kind of hectic because it was all new, everybody was new, technology wasn't as up to date as it is now, and we didn't enough female officer, so there were days I would be the only female officer on checkpoints," Estella recalled.

Tuesday, Estella walked ABC-7 through the El Paso International Airport, which became federalized in August 2002. Now, there are 130 TSA employees working at El Paso International, screening about 4,700 passengers a day.

"My team right behind me, they are awesome. They come in everyday to their job to make sure everybody makes it to their destination, and like I said, El Pasoans for the majority, they are really behind us, 100 percent," said Estella.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
FDA

Notable recalls of 2018

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

Weather
2018 hurricane season
CNN Video

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting