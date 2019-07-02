El Paso

El Paso Water finalizes flood control project

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 05:25 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 08:21 AM MDT

El Paso Water finalizes flood control project

EL PASO, Texas -- - The Mesa Hills Detention Basin Project restores a basin on El Paso's west side that already existed. The ​​goal of the project is to prevent flooding such as the floods seen during Storm 2006. 

Alan Shubert, the Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, said the basin being restored had become completely clogged, or silted. The restored basin will capture the flow of water and release it at a controlled rate. Shubert says the concept behind the project is relatively simple and that the project cost around $880,000.

"There's not too much technology involved other than trying to figure out how big the events are, so we can figure out how large to make the structures," said Shubert. "Generally speaking, flood control is done just like it was done during the Roman times. It's just a matter of how much you can build and how much storage you can build, how much water you can convey safely, and how you can keep people away and out of it." 

The water utility estimated that Storm 2006 caused more than $200 million in damage to homes and businesses and more than $100 million in damage to the city's storm water system.

"What we learned in 2006, number one, is that El Paso's subject to much larger rain events than people ever expected," Shubert said. "The other thing that we learned is that you've got to build and maintain infrastructure if you're gonna keep the city from flooding."

El Paso Water is working on another and larger project near Silver Springs Drive, which is off of West Wind. That will create a new basin to trap storm water. The project costs $1.6 million. 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

Entertainment
Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time
John McKeon via Wikimedia Commons

Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health