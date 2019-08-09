El Paso

El Paso was 'hardest week' ever, says man making crosses for U.S. shooting victims for 23 years

By:
  • ABC-7 and CNN

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 11:22 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:22 AM MDT

Illinois Man Builds Memorials

EL PASO, Texas - When Greg Zanis travels to the sites of mass shootings, he brings a handmade cross for each victim, but he also carries a few extra to hand out as gifts.

Not this time.

"They were trying to buy them from me in El Paso, but I need them here," the Crosses for Losses founder said as he turned his full-size Nissan pickup, its bed packed with nine crosses, onto Fifth Street in Dayton, Ohio.

This marked the first time Zanis had to drive from one shooting location directly to another. After a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso and another shooter took nine more lives several hours later in Dayton, Zanis began a journey of roughly 3,500 miles.

The 68-year-old drove 1,500 miles from his home in Aurora, Illinois, to El Paso, then another 1,600 miles to Dayton, despite collapsing Monday in Texas' 101-degree heat.

"It's the hardest week I've ever had in my life," he said as he trucked east on Interstate 70. "I go out all the time, but not like this."

Since 1996, when he found his father-in-law murdered, Zanis has built 26,680 crosses, he said on the drive. He would add nine names to his orange notebook after Dayton, he said.

He estimates 21,000 are shooting victims. He's also taken his white crosses to the aftermath of tornadoes and wildfires, bus and boat crashes, and to Martha's Vineyard after JFK Jr. and his relatives died in a plane crash. He took five in February to the Henry Pratt Company after a shooting unfolded in his hometown.

Asked how he staves off sadness, he said he doesn't.

"I break down. You're going to see me cry. I don't mind," he said. "I hug victims all the time, and I try to be strong, but I'm really not. I'm OK with that. I feel so good afterwards because I've done something."

Zanis is a religious man. He grew up Greek Orthodox and spent many years as a Baptist, though he's quick to chuckle about his delinquent days "smoking pot and sleeping in the van" in Key West and racing his Pontiac Trans Am in the cross-country Cannonball Run of Burt Reynolds fame.

The shootings, he believes — and he knows the belief is unpopular — are the consequence of a country that forgot God, beginning in 1962 with the US Supreme Court decision to outlaw official prayer in school, he said.

"When you take God out, why should God help us?" he asked. "I think it's real simple: a second generation of godless people. We don't have to have a conscience. … You think any of these people were men of any kind of faith who do the shootings? No."

The victims' religions, however, don't matter to Zanis. He scans their obituaries to determine whether he should bring crosses, Stars of David or crescent moons. He's memorialized Buddhists and atheists, as well. He never pushes Christianity, he said.

"I've never been an advocate or a loudmouth because I feel that people will point at me and say, ‘Look, he‘s a religious zealot.' No, no, no, I'm a workaholic. God didn't give me one thing he gave everyone else. What do you think that is? Well, he did not give me a lazy bone. Everyone's got one. I don't."

But did he have a message for those gathering as he removed each cross from the truck bed and wrote the names of the victims on each one?

"I don't want to alienate people," he said. "I'm here for the victims only."

He spent about three hours accommodating the pack of journalists who rushed to his truck, granting interviews as he placed each cross in front of a growing memorial along Fifth Street.

Without a shred of fanfare or any public pronouncements — but plenty of hugs for anyone who wanted one — Zanis packed up and got back in his truck.

"I'm going home to my own bed," he told a photographer before abruptly backing out of the parking lot and starting the 330-mile drive home.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit