El Paso Veterans & Riders Association hosts sixth annual food drive for veterans
EL PASO, Texas - For the sixth year in a row, the El Paso Veterans & Riders Association (EPVRA) is looking to help out fellow veterans in need.
The group is hosting a food drive, and has partnered up with the County and City of El Paso, and the National Guard.
The food drive ends on June 15. Those interested in donating non-perishable food items can drop them off here:
You can also contact Darrell Mond for more information: 915-790-3930
