El Paso Trolley involved in crash with car near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso trolley was involved in a crash with a car on the city's west-side near UTEP on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
There were no injuries in that crash, which happened about 3 p.m. at Randolf and Rim, according to police.
No further information was immediately available.
