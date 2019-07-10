El Paso Trolley involved in crash with car near UTEP

File photo of the El Plaso trolley by Patrick Craig.

File photo of the El Plaso trolley by Patrick Craig.

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso trolley was involved in a crash with a car on the city's west-side near UTEP on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

There were no injuries in that crash, which happened about 3 p.m. at Randolf and Rim, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.