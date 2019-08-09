El Paso

El Paso to host city memorial service next week honoring shooting victims

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 03:29 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 07:40 PM MDT

El Paso Strong memorial

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso city leaders have announced plans to hold a community memorial service at Southwest University Park next Wednesday, Aug. 14 to remember the victims killed in the Walmart shooting.

The service is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the ballpark and admission is free. Free water will also be provided for those who attend.

Doors to the park will open at 6 p.m. Once the park is at capacity, members of the public will have several other options take part in the ceremony. The city will live stream the event at several other locations including the Convention Center located next to Southwest University Park, on Santa Fe Street and Antonio Avenue; at Ponder Park, located 7500 W.H. Burges Drive; and Cleveland Square Park, located at Santa Fe Street and Franklin Avenue.

El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez said there would also be an effort made to get the live stream shown across the border.

“The mayor's office will be reaching out to them and they will be included in this service that is being done for the community and the region because there were people as you know, impacted from Juarez,” said Gonzalez.

City officials said they felt this event will be an important one for the community.

“We are very family-focused in this community, and coming together as a family is very important so we want to make sure we give the community an opportunity to come together as they did at the vigil last Sunday,” said Tracey Jerome, the managing director for museums & cultural affairs. "We want to give the community an opportunity not only to come together in remembrance, but also we are a large family and coming together as a family is very important."

The city will have free parking at all meters both uptown and downtown for the event.

Several parking garages will also be providing parking free of charge, including the Glory Road Transit Terminal, the Convention Center, Union Plaza Transit Building, the Mills Building, 122 Kansas, Wells Fargo, and the service lots on Mesa.

The event is still in the planning stages and portions are subject to change. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

