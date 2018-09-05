El Paso

El Paso Police to begin distributing free drug deactivation and disposal bags

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 11:32 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 05:56 PM MDT

El Paso Police unveils deter bags

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department is partnering with Aliviane Inc. to distribute free drug deactivation and disposal bags to the public. 

These bags have been increasingly used in the East Coast as the region deals with the opioid epidemic. According to police, nearly 64,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose in 2016. Of those deaths, 66 percent involved an opioid, police said. 

People with unused or expired medication pills can use the bags to get rid of the pills safely, police said, adding prescription drug abuse tends to lead heroin use and addiction.

In Texas, there 530 overdose deaths involving heroin in 2016. In the City of El Paso, there were 91 drug-related deaths in 2016 and 103 similar deaths in 2017, police said. 

Users open the bag, throw the pills inside, fill the bag with water and then throw the bag in the trash. The pills are dissolved inside the bag, which is biodegradable. Bags will come in three sizes: 15, 45 and 90 pills.

"The medications are neutralized and do not contaminate anything once the bag is thrown away in the trash," said El Paso Police Spokesman Darrel Petry, "This is an exiting program. We get to be an extension of Aliviane and get these bags out to the public."

EPPD will be the distribution center for the bags, currently available free to the public at all regional command centers. The bags can be picked up 24/7 at all front desks, Petry said. 

"Last year, we lost more than 100 individuals in the El Paso Community due to drug overdose deaths," an Aliviane spokeswoman said, "Even if we save one life, it's a successful partnership." 

Aliviane, Inc. is a nonprofit community-based program that helps with prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery programs in the areas of substance abuse and drug addiction. 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Toyota

Notable recalls of 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

Pets
11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates