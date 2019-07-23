El Paso police looking for missing man with onset Alzheimer's who never returned from walk

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pedro Saenz-Sosa

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police late Monday issued a missing person's alert for a man believed to have onset Alzheimers who disappeared from near his daughter's home earlier in the day.

Pedro Saenz-Sosa, 73, is visiting from Chihuahua, Mexico and was last seen at 7 a.m. when he went out for a morning walk from the home at 3233 Wayside and didn't return.

Police said Saenz-Sosa had not taken his required blood pressure medication and may be unaware of his surroundings.

He's described as 5'4", 140 lbs. with salt and pepper hair, a white mustache and glasses.

Anyone who locates him is asked to contact El Paso police at 915-832-4400 or call 9-1-1.