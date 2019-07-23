El Paso police looking for missing man with onset Alzheimer's who never returned from walk
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police late Monday issued a missing person's alert for a man believed to have onset Alzheimers who disappeared from near his daughter's home earlier in the day.
Pedro Saenz-Sosa, 73, is visiting from Chihuahua, Mexico and was last seen at 7 a.m. when he went out for a morning walk from the home at 3233 Wayside and didn't return.
Police said Saenz-Sosa had not taken his required blood pressure medication and may be unaware of his surroundings.
He's described as 5'4", 140 lbs. with salt and pepper hair, a white mustache and glasses.
Anyone who locates him is asked to contact El Paso police at 915-832-4400 or call 9-1-1.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News NASA via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Turner via CNN
News John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
Celebrity Phil Cole/ALLSPORT
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
Sports David Cannon/Getty Images
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images