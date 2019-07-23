El Paso

El Paso police looking for missing man with onset Alzheimer's who never returned from walk

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:18 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:40 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police late Monday issued a missing person's alert for a man believed to have onset Alzheimers who disappeared from near his daughter's home earlier in the day.

Pedro Saenz-Sosa, 73, is visiting from Chihuahua, Mexico and was last seen at 7 a.m. when he went out for a morning walk from the home at 3233 Wayside and didn't return.

Police said Saenz-Sosa had not taken his required blood pressure medication and may be unaware of his surroundings.

He's described as 5'4", 140 lbs. with salt and pepper hair, a white mustache and glasses.

Anyone who locates him is asked to contact El Paso police at 915-832-4400 or call 9-1-1.

