Deadly shooting at northeast El Paso apartment complex; suspect in custody
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Sand Stone Ranch Apartment complex in northeast El Paso.
Police found a man in his early 20's shot dead inside one of the apartments; officers took another man in his early 20's into custody.
Authorities discovered the victim after responding to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The apartment complex is located in the 11200 block of Sean Haggerty near U.S. 54.
