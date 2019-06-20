Deadly shooting at northeast El Paso apartment complex; suspect in custody

Scene of the deadly shooting at Northeast El Paso.

Related story: SWAT standoff ends after man stabs self in northeast El Paso mobile home park

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Sand Stone Ranch Apartment complex in northeast El Paso.

Police found a man in his early 20's shot dead inside one of the apartments; officers took another man in his early 20's into custody.

Authorities discovered the victim after responding to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The apartment complex is located in the 11200 block of Sean Haggerty near U.S. 54.