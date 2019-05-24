El Paso Police Department holding blood drive to help officer hurt in crash

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department is holding a blood drive on Friday to help one of its motorcycle officers who is currently recovering in the hospital after a crash.

The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Westside Regional Command located at 4801 Osborne Drive.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Zaragoza near Roseann.

Police said the officer was escorting a funeral procession when an SUV cut through the procession and hit the officer.

Police said the SUV was being driven by 41-year-old Nicole Pabon.

The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where they underwent surgery. The officer is listed being in critical but stable condition.

