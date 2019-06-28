El Paso man electrocuted by malfunctioning swimming pool lights that also shocked others

Person shocked in pool accident

EL PASO, Texas - A 50-year old El Paso man was electrocuted in an apartment complex swimming pool, apparently as a result of malfunctioning pool lights that also shocked other swimmers, investigators said Friday.

The deadly incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Thursday night at the Hallmark Apartments at 1620 Mescalero Drive.

Police identified the victim as Roy Charles Stoltz, who was a resident of the apartment complex.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said Stoltz was swimming in the pool along with some friends he had invited over; all the members of the swim group "were shocked when the pool lights came on... but only Stoltz appeared to have undergone distress."

Carrillo said a friend initially performed CPR on Stoltz, but he was unresponsive and had life-threatening injuries; the victim was rushed to a hospital — where he later died.